Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Philippine Islands Among Asia's Best According to Condé Nast Traveler

October 10, 2024_ The Philippine islands have once again been recognized among the best in Asia by readers of a renowned travel publication. In its...

11 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 10, 2024_ The Philippine islands have once again been recognized among the best in Asia by readers of a renowned travel publication. In its annual survey, Condé Nast Traveler has named Boracay, Palawan, Cebu, the Visayas and Siargao among the top ten islands in Asia. Boracay ranked third, followed by Palawan at sixth and Cebu and the Visayas at eighth, while Siargao rounded out the list at tenth. Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco highlighted the significance of these accolades for Philippine tourism, as reported by BusinessMirror. The Philippines, with its cultural and natural heritage, continues to attract millions of international visitors, with over 4.5 million arrivals recorded through October 2024.

