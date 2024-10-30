Philippines: Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra Celebrates Christmas with 'Gaudete' at Manila Cathedral

October 29, 2024_ The Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra (PSYO) will perform on November 29, 2024 at the Manila Cathedral with the concert titled 'Gaudete', which combines classical music and Filipino Christmas carols. The title, which means 'to rejoice' in Latin, reflects the essence of the Advent season and promises a musical experience that celebrates the joy and anticipation of Christmas. During their recent tour in Italy, the orchestra visited famous cathedrals, including the Duomo in Milan, leaving a lasting impression on the young musicians. This news was reported by travelasianow.net. This concert is not only a musical event, but an opportunity for young Filipino talents to shine and share their passion for music with the world.