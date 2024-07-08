Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Pia Wurtzbach celebrates her collaboration with Bulgari
7 July 2024_ Pia Wurtzbach expressed her joy at being part of the Bulgari family. The famous Filipino model and actress recalled her first encounter with the Italian brand at the Solaire Resort store. Pia highlighted how wearing Bulgari jewelery makes her feel elegant and powerful, and shared her memories of the recent Paris Fashion Week. Her collaboration with Bulgari represents for her a symbol of dreams and perseverance. gmanetwork.com reports it. Pia Wurtzbach is known for winning the Miss Universe title in 2015, and her collaboration with Bulgari strengthens the bond between the Philippines and Italy in the world of luxury fashion.

