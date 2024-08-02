Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
13:02
Philippines: Pia Wurtzbach shines on Vogue Philippines with an Italian touch

01 August 2024_ Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, is the protagonist of the August cover of Vogue Philippines, shot in the suggestive Villa Aurelia...

02 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, is the protagonist of the August cover of Vogue Philippines, shot in the suggestive Villa Aurelia in Rome. Wearing a royal blue Alaïa dress and a Bulgari high jewelry necklace, Pia celebrates her new role in the world of global fashion. In her interview, she shared her experience of how different cultures influence fashion, highlighting her recent recognition as Global Fashion Influencer of The Year. The news is reported by gmanetwork.com. Pia, recently appointed as Bulgari's global ambassador, joins celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Zendaya in bringing a piece of Philippine culture to the international fashion landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
