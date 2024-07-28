Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Pimentel threatens to abolish Pagcor if it doesn't shut down the Pogos

July 28, 2024_ Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III warned that the Senate may abolish the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) if...

Philippines: Pimentel threatens to abolish Pagcor if it doesn't shut down the Pogos
28 luglio 2024 | 12.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 28, 2024_ Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III warned that the Senate may abolish the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) if it does not comply with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s order to shut down all gaming operators offshore, known as Pogos. Pimentel stressed that Pagcor must follow the President's instructions and not try to circumvent the directive by changing the terminology. Despite assurances from Pagcor president Alejandro Tengco, Pimentel insisted that an executive order is not needed to implement the President's order. The news is reported by the Philippine Sunday Inquirer. Pogos, which emerged during the Duterte administration, have been associated with cybercrimes and human trafficking.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
known as Pogos if it doesn' Pimentel Pagcor must follow
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza