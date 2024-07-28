Philippines: Pimentel threatens to abolish Pagcor if it doesn't shut down the Pogos

July 28, 2024_ Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III warned that the Senate may abolish the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) if it does not comply with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s order to shut down all gaming operators offshore, known as Pogos. Pimentel stressed that Pagcor must follow the President's instructions and not try to circumvent the directive by changing the terminology. Despite assurances from Pagcor president Alejandro Tengco, Pimentel insisted that an executive order is not needed to implement the President's order. The news is reported by the Philippine Sunday Inquirer. Pogos, which emerged during the Duterte administration, have been associated with cybercrimes and human trafficking.