Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Plastic waste threatens mangrove forests in Dasol

September 28, 2024_ A group of volunteers discovered plastic waste, including water bottles and tea with foreign labels, during a mangrove forest...

Philippines: Plastic waste threatens mangrove forests in Dasol
29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ A group of volunteers discovered plastic waste, including water bottles and tea with foreign labels, during a mangrove forest cleanup in Dasol, Pangasinan. This waste threatens the health of the mangroves, which are critical to the community’s protection from floods and the local salt industry. The municipality has initiated mangrove rehabilitation projects, but plastic pollution poses a new challenge to ecosystem conservation, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. Dasol, with over 31,000 residents, is known for its salt production and its efforts to reforest mangroves, which are crucial to biodiversity and coastal protection.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
including water bottles September 28 water mangrovia
Vedi anche
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza