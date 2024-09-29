Philippines: Plastic waste threatens mangrove forests in Dasol

September 28, 2024_ A group of volunteers discovered plastic waste, including water bottles and tea with foreign labels, during a mangrove forest cleanup in Dasol, Pangasinan. This waste threatens the health of the mangroves, which are critical to the community’s protection from floods and the local salt industry. The municipality has initiated mangrove rehabilitation projects, but plastic pollution poses a new challenge to ecosystem conservation, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. Dasol, with over 31,000 residents, is known for its salt production and its efforts to reforest mangroves, which are crucial to biodiversity and coastal protection.