Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:52
Philippines: POGO 'Big Boss' Lyu Dong Arrested

12 ottobre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
October 11, 2024_ Philippine authorities have arrested Lyu Dong, a Chinese national considered the ‘big boss’ of illegal offshore gaming operations (POGOs) in the country. The arrest took place in Biñan, Laguna, during a joint operation between the Bureau of Immigration and the military. Dong, described as the ‘king of POGOs’, is accused of running numerous illegal gaming operations in several regions, including Metro Manila and Calabarzon. He is currently being held at the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) facility in Pasay City. The news was reported by The Manila Times. Authorities are investigating Dong’s possible links to other POGO bosses and any threats he may have made against government officials.

