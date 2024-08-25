Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Police intensify hunt for preacher Apollo Quiboloy and associates

August 25, 2024_ The Philippine police have intensified their search for preacher Apollo Quiboloy and his four associates, wanted for child abuse and...

Philippines: Police intensify hunt for preacher Apollo Quiboloy and associates
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ The Philippine police have intensified their search for preacher Apollo Quiboloy and his four associates, wanted for child abuse and human trafficking, inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Cagayan de Oro. Despite the presence of about 2,000 officers, no sign of the fugitives has been found, as law enforcement prepares for a long chase. Davao regional police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III said the plan is to exhaust Quiboloy and his followers until they come out of hiding. The situation has raised concerns about the rights of KOJC members, as reported by rappler.com. The hunt for the preacher, known for his claims of being the "son of God," continues to raise questions about the legality of the police operations and the safety of his followers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his istidina his four associates forze dell'ordine
Vedi anche
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza