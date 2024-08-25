Philippines: Police intensify hunt for preacher Apollo Quiboloy and associates

August 25, 2024_ The Philippine police have intensified their search for preacher Apollo Quiboloy and his four associates, wanted for child abuse and human trafficking, inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Cagayan de Oro. Despite the presence of about 2,000 officers, no sign of the fugitives has been found, as law enforcement prepares for a long chase. Davao regional police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III said the plan is to exhaust Quiboloy and his followers until they come out of hiding. The situation has raised concerns about the rights of KOJC members, as reported by rappler.com. The hunt for the preacher, known for his claims of being the "son of God," continues to raise questions about the legality of the police operations and the safety of his followers.