Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
Philippines: Police reopen Wesley Barayuga murder case
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
October 02, 2024_ The Philippine National Police (PNP) has expanded its investigation into the murder of Wesley Barayuga, former secretary of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and a retired police general, suspecting a possible cover-up by corrupt elements within the government. PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to prepare a detailed report on the incident, including why Barayuga was placed on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug watch list. The new information came to light thanks to the testimony of a whistleblower, Lt. Col. Santie Mendoza, who implicated PCSO officials in the murder that took place in Mandaluyong City in July 2020. Marbil has vowed to find those responsible for the murder and the subsequent cover-up, The Philippine Star reported. The PNP also arranged for security measures for Mendoza, who revealed further details crucial to the investigation. Barayuga's murder has raised concerns about corruption and security within Philippine government institutions.

