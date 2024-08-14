Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
Philippines: Possible Extension of Ayungin Reef Agreement with China

Philippines: Possible Extension of Ayungin Reef Agreement with China
14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs has opened up to the possibility of extending its provisional agreement with China regarding the Ayungin Reef to the entire South China Sea. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the extension would be an interesting idea if Beijing and other claimants were willing to cooperate. This agreement, reached after several clashes, only covers resupply missions to Ayungin and not other disputed areas. The situation has been further complicated by recent air incidents between Chinese and Philippine forces, which have raised security concerns in the region, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. The Philippines, which claims sovereignty over Ayungin, has maintained a small garrison of soldiers on a ship stranded there since 1999 to bolster its maritime claims.

