Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Possible reduction in interest rates despite rising prices after Typhoon Carina

July 29, 2024_ The Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation expects a possible interest rate reduction of 25 basis points next month, despite an expected...

30 luglio 2024 | 12.09
July 29, 2024_ The Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation expects a possible interest rate reduction of 25 basis points next month, despite an expected temporary increase in consumer prices due to Typhoon Carina and the monsoon. The typhoon caused significant damage to agriculture, estimated at 696.87 million pesos, and could lead to increased prices of vegetables and other products. However, price controls in disaster-hit areas are expected to contain these fluctuations. Inflation showed a slight decline, from 3.9% in May to 3.7% in June, and is estimated to temporarily increase by 0.5-1 percentage point in the coming months. The news is reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. The Central Bank of the Philippines has indicated that the rate reduction could occur as early as August 15, 2024, if inflation remains within the target range of 2-4%.

