Philippines: President Ferdinand rejects the suspension of the public transport modernization program

August 7, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has rejected proposals to delay the implementation of the National Public Transportation Modernization Program (PTMP), saying 80% of public vehicle (PUV) operators are already respecting the program. Marcos stressed that the modernization has been postponed seven times and that the majority of operators are in favor of continuing. Last week, 22 senators introduced a resolution to temporarily suspend the PTMP due to concerns about its rushed implementation. The source of this news is Tempo. The program aims to improve the public transportation network in the Philippines by addressing the needs of commuters and promoting a greener transportation system.