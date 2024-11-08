Philippines: President Marcos skips APEC summit in Peru over internal issues

November 7, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will skip the APEC summit in Peru this month to focus on local issues, including dealing with recent disasters. Marcos has appointed Acting Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque as his special envoy to the summit, which will take place Nov. 10-16 in Lima. This will be the first time the president has skipped the major annual meeting, which brings together leaders from 21 Pacific economies. Marcos’ decision underscores the importance of government responses to national emergencies, The Philippine Star reported. This year’s APEC summit focuses on a new approach to economic cooperation, addressing unprecedented challenges.