Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Philippines: President Marcos skips UN General Assembly, but country is represented by Foreign Minister

13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 12, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not attend this year’s session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), but the country will express its positions through Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo. Manalo, who represented Marcos at last year’s assembly, will state that global challenges must be addressed with respect for peace and cooperation, as stipulated in the UN Charter. In 2022, Marcos made his international debut by presenting the Philippines’ national statement, seeking support for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council. The UNGA session will take place this month in New York, addressing issues related to the Sustainable Development Goals, The Philippine Star reported. The assembly will be held from September 24 to 28, with the aim of accelerating progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

