Philippines: Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission Spokesperson Removed

November 5, 2024_ Winston Casio has been relieved of his duties as spokesperson for the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) following an administrative investigation. The decision was announced by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, in connection with the alleged mistreatment of a Filipino citizen during a PAOCC operation in Bataan. Casio later apologized for slapping a worker, admitting that his behavior was inappropriate. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported the news. The PAOCC is a Philippine government agency responsible for combating organized crime and illicit activities in the country.