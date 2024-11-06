Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission Spokesperson Removed

November 5, 2024_ Winston Casio has been relieved of his duties as spokesperson for the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC)...

06 novembre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ Winston Casio has been relieved of his duties as spokesperson for the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) following an administrative investigation. The decision was announced by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, in connection with the alleged mistreatment of a Filipino citizen during a PAOCC operation in Bataan. Casio later apologized for slapping a worker, admitting that his behavior was inappropriate. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported the news. The PAOCC is a Philippine government agency responsible for combating organized crime and illicit activities in the country.

