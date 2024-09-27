Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Progetto Puccini 2024 celebrates Italian opera in Manila
Redazione Adnkronos
September 26, 2024_ The Puccini Project 2024 will take place from October 1 to 4 at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila, offering opera masterclasses and a concert dedicated to the Italian composer Giacomo Puccini. The event will bring together international maestros and Filipino talents, providing young singers with the opportunity to hone their skills in vocal technique, Italian diction, and interpretation. Maestro Fabio Armiliato, a renowned tenor and teacher, will lead the sessions, joined by experts such as Mariano Panico and Lorna Zaccaria. The news was reported by philippines-times.com and highlights the importance of cultural collaboration between the Philippines and Italy, culminating in future performances of La Bohème in Italy in 2025.

