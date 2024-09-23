Philippines: Progetto Puccini 2024 celebrates Italian opera with Filipino talent

September 23, 2024_ The Puccini Project 2024 will run from October 1 to 4 at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila, offering opera masterclasses with internationally renowned maestros and young Filipino talent. The series will culminate in a concert dedicated to the Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, known for his iconic operas. Mentors will include tenor Fabio Armiliato and music director Mariano Panico, both of whom have solid careers in opera houses around the world. This project aims to strengthen cultural ties between the Philippines and Italy, with a subsequent performance of La Bohème in Taranto in 2025, as reported by marketmonitor.com.ph. The Puccini Project is an important opportunity for Filipino singers to learn and celebrate the rich Italian operatic tradition.