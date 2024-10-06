Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Proposal to amend the law for the management of protected areas

October 6, 2024_ Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga announced plans to amend a 2018 law to...

06 ottobre 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 6, 2024_ Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga announced plans to amend a 2018 law to improve the management of protected areas in the Philippines. In a meeting with Inquirer editors, she highlighted how political pressures influence the decisions of the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), which is composed mostly of locally elected officials. Yulo-Loyzaga stressed that while landowners may have titles to areas classified as alienable, developments still need approval from the PAMB. The source of this news is the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The proposed amendment also includes revising the composition of the PAMB to limit political influence and ensure more effective management of protected areas.

