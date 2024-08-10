Philippines: Public Vehicle Modernization Program Advances Towards Route Streamlining

August 09, 2024_ The Philippines’ Public Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) has reached the route rationalization stage, with 83 percent of public vehicles completing the consolidation process. Despite opposition from two transportation groups, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) confirmed that the program will continue. The DOTr is working with local government units to optimize the number of vehicles on the road and ensure there are no excesses or shortages. Additionally, the DOTr is offering workshops to train public vehicle cooperatives. This was reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. The PUVMP, which was launched in 2017, aims to replace traditional jeepneys with more modern and less polluting vehicles.