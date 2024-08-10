Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Public Vehicle Modernization Program Advances Towards Route Streamlining

August 09, 2024_ The Philippines’ Public Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) has reached the route rationalization stage, with 83 percent of public...

Philippines: Public Vehicle Modernization Program Advances Towards Route Streamlining
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 09, 2024_ The Philippines’ Public Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) has reached the route rationalization stage, with 83 percent of public vehicles completing the consolidation process. Despite opposition from two transportation groups, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) confirmed that the program will continue. The DOTr is working with local government units to optimize the number of vehicles on the road and ensure there are no excesses or shortages. Additionally, the DOTr is offering workshops to train public vehicle cooperatives. This was reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. The PUVMP, which was launched in 2017, aims to replace traditional jeepneys with more modern and less polluting vehicles.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
program Advances Towards Route Streamlining rationalization stage stage program
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza