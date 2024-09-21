Philippines: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte Named One of Forbes' Global Sustainability Leaders

September 21, 2024_ Joy Belmonte, Mayor of Quezon City, has been named to Forbes’ first-ever list of global sustainability leaders. Forbes recognized 50 individuals who are taking significant steps to address the climate crisis, highlighting the tangible impact of their actions. Belmonte is the only Filipina on the list and has spearheaded initiatives such as declaring the city a climate emergency in 2019 and allocating funds to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Philippine Star reported. This recognition highlights Belmonte’s commitment to the fight against climate change and her leadership in innovative projects for a sustainable future.