Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan

July 8, 2024_ The Philippines and Japan signed a Mutual Access Agreement (RAA) to strengthen maritime and security cooperation, including...

09 luglio 2024 | 12.17
July 8, 2024_ The Philippines and Japan signed a Mutual Access Agreement (RAA) to strengthen maritime and security cooperation, including cybersecurity. The agreement was signed by the Foreign and Defense ministers of both countries and will be effective after ratification by their respective parliaments. The RAA will facilitate visits by Philippine forces to Japan for joint training and exercises, and vice versa. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos described the event as an important step for regional security. The Philippine Star reports it. Japan will also provide a coastal surveillance radar system to the Philippines and strengthen cooperation in supply chain and human resource development in the semiconductor industry.

