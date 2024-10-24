Philippines: Record growth of Italian tourists to the Philippines

October 23, 2024_ The Philippines has seen a record increase of 35,000 tourists from Italy, with the number expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. During the launch of the 'Bisita, Be My Guest' program in Milan, Philippine Ambassador to Italy Neal Imperial highlighted the growing interest of Italians in beaches, adventure and Filipino gastronomy. Italy remains the fastest-recovering European tourism market for the Philippines, with a 74% growth compared to last year. The news was reported by the Philippine Embassy in Italy, highlighting the importance of promoting tourism and cultural ties between the two countries. The program aims to encourage the Filipino diaspora in Italy to promote the Philippines as a top tourist destination.