Philippines: Record increase in Italian tourists thanks to BBMG program

October 08, 2024_ The Philippines has seen a record increase in tourists from Italy, with over 35,000 visitors in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 74% increase from the previous year. Philippine Ambassador to Italy Neal Imperial announced that the 'Bisita, Be My Guest' (BBMG) program aims to promote Philippine tourism and strengthen cultural ties between the two countries. During the launch of the program in Milan, Imperial highlighted the growing interest of Italians in Philippine eco-tourism, gastronomy and culture experiences. The program provides incentives for Filipinos abroad to invite friends and family to visit the Philippines, thus contributing to a further increase in tourism flows. The news was reported by businessmirror.com.ph. The initiative is also supported by the 'Amare Le Philippines' campaign, launched by the Consulate General in Milan, which aims to make the Philippines a preferred destination for Italian tourists.