Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Record increase in Italian tourists thanks to BBMG program

October 08, 2024_ The Philippines has seen a record increase in tourists from Italy, with over 35,000 visitors in the third quarter of 2024, marking...

Philippines: Record increase in Italian tourists thanks to BBMG program
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 08, 2024_ The Philippines has seen a record increase in tourists from Italy, with over 35,000 visitors in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 74% increase from the previous year. Philippine Ambassador to Italy Neal Imperial announced that the 'Bisita, Be My Guest' (BBMG) program aims to promote Philippine tourism and strengthen cultural ties between the two countries. During the launch of the program in Milan, Imperial highlighted the growing interest of Italians in Philippine eco-tourism, gastronomy and culture experiences. The program provides incentives for Filipinos abroad to invite friends and family to visit the Philippines, thus contributing to a further increase in tourism flows. The news was reported by businessmirror.com.ph. The initiative is also supported by the 'Amare Le Philippines' campaign, launched by the Consulate General in Milan, which aims to make the Philippines a preferred destination for Italian tourists.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
program software BBMG program Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza