Philippines: Record increase of Chinese ships in South China Sea

September 24, 2024_ The Philippine Navy has reported a record increase in Chinese vessels in the South China Sea, with a total of 251 vessels...

Philippines: Record increase of Chinese ships in South China Sea
25 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ The Philippine Navy has reported a record increase in Chinese vessels in the South China Sea, with a total of 251 vessels sighted. Of these, 204 belong to the Chinese maritime militia, 28 to the Chinese Coast Guard, and 16 to the People's Liberation Army Navy. The vessels were mainly sighted in the strategic Ayungin Shoal and Escoda Shoal, areas disputed between the Philippines and China. The Philippine Navy continues to monitor the situation and recently sent ships to check for a Chinese research vessel sighted near Palawan. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. The situation in the South China Sea is complex, with China claiming almost the entire area, despite a 2016 ruling that ruled in favor of the Philippines.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
