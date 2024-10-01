Philippines: Registration begins for 2025 national and local elections

October 01, 2024_ Today, October 1, 2024, the registration of Certificates of Candidacy (COC) for the Philippine national and local elections scheduled for May 2025 officially begins. Election Offices across Western Visayas will be accepting nominations until October 8, with extended hours including weekends. Candidates can file for various positions, including governor, mayor, and members of Congress. Region 6 Commission on Elections Director Atty. Dennis Ausan urged candidates to fill out the forms accurately to avoid any issues during registration. The news was reported by Panay News. Local and national elections are a crucial moment for Philippine democracy, involving a wide range of government positions.