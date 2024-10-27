Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Reopening of Bicol River Basin Development Program for Flood Control

October 27, 2024_ President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced plans to revive the Bicol River Basin Development Program (BRBDP) to address...

27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 27, 2024_ President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced plans to revive the Bicol River Basin Development Program (BRBDP) to address flooding in the Bicol region, which was hit by Typhoon Kristine. During a visit to Naga City, the President highlighted the need for a long-term approach to flood control, comparing the situation with the provinces of Batangas and Cavite, where flood waters have receded more rapidly. The BRBDP, originally started in 1973 by Marcos’ father, was discontinued in 1986 and is now expected to be revisited in light of climate change. The source of this news is Philippine Sunday Inquirer. The program aims to improve agricultural infrastructure and mitigate the effects of natural disasters in the region, which saw over 4.2 million people affected by the recent typhoon.

in Evidenza