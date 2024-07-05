Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Request for compensation from China for military damage

July 4, 2024_ The Armed Forces of the Philippines has sent a letter to the Chinese government requesting compensation for damages suffered during...

05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
July 4, 2024_ The Armed Forces of the Philippines has sent a letter to the Chinese government requesting compensation for damages suffered during recent intimidation actions in the South China Sea. AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the letter was forwarded to the Department of National Defense for coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs. Brawner also requested the return of seven weapons stolen from the Chinese Coast Guard during a mission on June 17. The estimated damage is 60 million pesos, not including medical costs for an injured diver. The Manila Standard reports it. The Philippine government is considering further actions to address rising tensions in the region.

