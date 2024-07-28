Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal without incident

July 27, 2024_ The Philippines completed a rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission for troops at Ayungin Shoal, without reporting incidents, after a...

Philippines: Resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal without incident
28 luglio 2024 | 12.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 27, 2024_ The Philippines completed a rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission for troops at Ayungin Shoal, without reporting incidents, after a recent violent clash with Chinese forces. This was the first mission after a provisional agreement between Manila and Beijing to facilitate supply and rotation operations of soldiers. The mission saw the use of the civilian ship MV Lapu-Lapu, escorted by the Philippine Coast Guard, to resupply the BRP Sierra Madre, a warship beached in 1999 to assert Philippine claims in the area. The news was reported by The Sunday Times. The Philippines continues to assert its rights in the South China Sea, an area disputed with China, which has stepped up its territorial claims.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
without reporting incidents first mission after mission incident
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza