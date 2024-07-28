Philippines: Resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal without incident

July 27, 2024_ The Philippines completed a rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission for troops at Ayungin Shoal, without reporting incidents, after a recent violent clash with Chinese forces. This was the first mission after a provisional agreement between Manila and Beijing to facilitate supply and rotation operations of soldiers. The mission saw the use of the civilian ship MV Lapu-Lapu, escorted by the Philippine Coast Guard, to resupply the BRP Sierra Madre, a warship beached in 1999 to assert Philippine claims in the area. The news was reported by The Sunday Times. The Philippines continues to assert its rights in the South China Sea, an area disputed with China, which has stepped up its territorial claims.