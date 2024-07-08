Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Rice self-sufficiency goal by 2028

July 7, 2024_ The Philippine government, under the Marcos administration, aims to achieve rice self-sufficiency by 2028. House of Representatives...

July 7, 2024_ The Philippine government, under the Marcos administration, aims to achieve rice self-sufficiency by 2028. House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez said the Department of Agriculture (DA) and l The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) are working together to improve the agricultural sector. Romualdez stressed the importance of efficient use of funds and greater cooperation between agencies. The program aims to reduce dependence on rice imports and ensure food security. United News reports it. Currently, the rice self-sufficiency rate in the Philippines is 77 percent, the lowest in 24 years.

