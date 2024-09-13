Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Richard Gutierrez and the cast of 'Incognito' leaving to shoot in Italy

September 13, 2024_ Richard Gutierrez and his team of 'Incognito' are preparing to leave for Italy, where they will shoot some scenes of the series....

13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ Richard Gutierrez and his team of 'Incognito' are preparing to leave for Italy, where they will shoot some scenes of the series. After filming in El Nido, Palawan, the cast shared positive experiences despite the difficulties caused by a typhoon. This new adventure in Italy, especially in the Puglia region, is an opportunity to showcase Italian beauty and Filipino talent. Gutierrez expressed excitement for the project and the collaboration with his co-stars, promising gripping action and an emotional storyline. The news was reported by ent.abs-cbn.com. The series 'Incognito' marks an important milestone for Philippine cinema, bringing Philippine culture and talent to an international stage.

