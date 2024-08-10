Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Rise in COVID-19 cases in Iloilo City calls for stricter control measures

August 09, 2024_ Iloilo City is facing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with 48 new infections recorded compared to the previous 8 cases....

10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
August 09, 2024_ Iloilo City is facing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with 48 new infections recorded compared to the previous 8 cases. The city has been classified as “moderate risk” due to a 500% growth rate in the past two weeks. Health authorities have urged hospitals and citizens to step up infection control measures, including the use of masks and handwashing. Iloilo City currently has 255 confirmed cases, including 33 active cases and 13 deaths. This was reported by Panay News. Local authorities are also preparing health facilities for a possible increase in cases by increasing ICU and ventilator capacity.

