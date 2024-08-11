Philippines: Rise in Leptospirosis Cases Puts National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Crisis

August 10, 2024_ The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Manila is facing an emergency due to a surge in leptospirosis cases, with 67 new patients added to the 48 already admitted. In response, the Philippine Red Cross has sent a 15-person medical team to support the hospital’s staff, which is currently overwhelmed. The NKTI director warned that the number of patients in the emergency room has doubled the hospital’s capacity, forcing staff to work beyond their capacity. The Department of Health has advised patients to seek care at other health facilities to ensure timely management. The Philippine Star reported this news. Health authorities continue to monitor the situation, as leptospirosis cases tend to increase after floods, such as those caused by Typhoon Carina.