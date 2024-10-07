Philippines: Rodrigo Duterte Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Davao City

October 6, 2024_ Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared his intention to run again for mayor of Davao City, with his son, current Mayor Sebastian 'Baste' Duterte, as his running mate. During a press conference, Duterte explained that while he wants a higher public role, his age prevents him from taking on the challenges of a national campaign. He also expressed his willingness to retire, but opened up about the possibility of returning to Davao City, where he served as mayor for most of his political career. The news was reported by Manila Standard. Davao City is one of the largest cities in the Philippines and has a long history of leadership by the Duterte family.