Philippines: Romualdez reaffirms commitment to sovereignty in South China Sea

October 21, 2024_ Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protecting sovereign rights in the South China Sea during a commemoration ceremony for World War II veterans. Romualdez stressed that current threats to national sovereignty require a new form of battle, not against foreign invaders, but for stability and peace. He also highlighted the importance of alliances with like-minded nations to defend the principles of freedom and democracy. This was reported by Manila Standard. The event was held on the 80th anniversary of the Leyte landings, a pivotal moment in Philippine history during the war.