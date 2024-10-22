Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Romualdez reaffirms commitment to sovereignty in South China Sea

22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 21, 2024_ Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protecting sovereign rights in the South China Sea during a commemoration ceremony for World War II veterans. Romualdez stressed that current threats to national sovereignty require a new form of battle, not against foreign invaders, but for stability and peace. He also highlighted the importance of alliances with like-minded nations to defend the principles of freedom and democracy. This was reported by Manila Standard. The event was held on the 80th anniversary of the Leyte landings, a pivotal moment in Philippine history during the war.

