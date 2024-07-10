Philippines: Ryza Cenon shows off a new look for a movie and promotes an Italian brand

July 9, 2024_ Filipino actress Ryza Cenon recently shaved her head for her role in Viva Films' 'Lilim'. During the launch of Italian brand Biagini Borse at Corso Como 88 in One Ayala Mall in Makati City, Ryza wore a floral earring by Farah Abu to complete her new look. Biagini Borse, known for its luxury handbags, has been added to Corso Como 88's lineup of brands, which also includes Prada, Celine and others. The founder of Corso Como 88, Imelda Menguito-Sciandra, said she fell in love with the brand during a trip to Italy. Philstar.com reports it. Ryza dedicated her new look to cancer patients and those suffering from alopecia and depression, encouraging them to never lose hope.