Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Ryza Cenon shows off a new look for a movie and promotes an Italian brand

July 9, 2024_ Filipino actress Ryza Cenon recently shaved her head for her role in Viva Films' 'Lilim'. During the launch of Italian brand Biagini...

Philippines: Ryza Cenon shows off a new look for a movie and promotes an Italian brand
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 9, 2024_ Filipino actress Ryza Cenon recently shaved her head for her role in Viva Films' 'Lilim'. During the launch of Italian brand Biagini Borse at Corso Como 88 in One Ayala Mall in Makati City, Ryza wore a floral earring by Farah Abu to complete her new look. Biagini Borse, known for its luxury handbags, has been added to Corso Como 88's lineup of brands, which also includes Prada, Celine and others. The founder of Corso Como 88, Imelda Menguito-Sciandra, said she fell in love with the brand during a trip to Italy. Philstar.com reports it. Ryza dedicated her new look to cancer patients and those suffering from alopecia and depression, encouraging them to never lose hope.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
brand during griffe brand reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza