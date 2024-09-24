Philippines: Sam Verzosa Announces Candidacy for Manila Mayor in 2025

September 23, 2024_ Sam Verzosa, a representative of the Tutok To Win Party-List and a popular public service program host, has confirmed his candidacy for Manila mayor in the 2025 elections. During a charity event in Tondo, Manila, he promised an increase in the monthly allowance for the elderly from P500 to P2,000 and quality food for the city’s poor. Verzosa also said he would not allow the elderly to queue for the allowance, stressing the importance of dignified care. The news was reported by Tempo. Sam Verzosa, 37, is a businessman and politician who has previously served as a congressman and is involved in several charitable initiatives.