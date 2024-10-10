Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Sandiganbayan drops Marcos illicit assets case

10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 09, 2024_ The Sandiganbayan has dismissed the P276 million illicit assets case involving former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., his wife Imelda Marcos, and associate Roman Cruz, due to an unusual delay in the proceedings. The 37-year-old case alleged that Cruz conspired with the Marcoses to acquire assets disproportionate to their legitimate income, including residential properties in Baguio City, Metro Manila, and California, USA. The court noted that the delay compromised the defendants’ right to a fair trial, with potential witnesses being deceased and documentary evidence being lost. The dismissal of the case was made following a motion filed by the Marcos family on July 16, 2024, thus closing a decades-long chapter. This story is sourced from United News. Imelda Marcos, 95, and her son, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., have been named executors of the late president’s estate.

