Philippines: Sara Duterte at the center of controversy over 2025 budget

September 3, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is at the center of controversy over her 2025 budget proposals, which amount to 2.9 billion pesos, the highest ever requested by a vice president. During congressional hearings, Duterte has shown an authoritarian attitude, demanding the replacement of the chairman of the committee that was questioning her. In addition, her request for confidential funds has raised concerns about transparency and the use of public funds. The source of this information is bworldonline.com. The situation has raised questions about the management of public resources and the political future of Duterte, who could aspire to the presidency.