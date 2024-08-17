Philippines: Sara Duterte Backs Drug Testing Bill for Public Officials

August 16, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has expressed support for a bill proposed by her brother, Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte, that would require random drug testing for all elected and appointed public officials, including the president. The bill, known as House Bill 10744, would require the use of hair samples for testing, with a confirmatory urine test in the event of a positive result. Additionally, candidates for election can choose to submit to a drug test within 90 days of the election. The vice president also announced her willingness to submit to a drug test, responding to requests from the public, as reported by United News. This debate comes amid allegations of drug use between former President Rodrigo Duterte and current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., without any concrete evidence to support the claims.