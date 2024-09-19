Philippines: Sara Duterte Clarifies Her Relationship With Bongbong Marcos

September 18, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said she has never been friends with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., her running mate in the 2022 elections. In an interview with reporters, Duterte explained that they only met when they became running mates and that they had no previous relationship. However, she said she has close ties with Marcos’ sister, Senator Imee Marcos, who has known her since 2012. Duterte also alluded to her recent resignation as secretary of the Department of Education, attributing it to budget issues controlled by other officials. The news was reported by United News. The Marcos-Duterte tandem, known as Uniteam, won the 2022 elections with a large popular consensus.