Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Sara Duterte Clarifies Her Relationship With Bongbong Marcos

September 18, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said she has never been friends with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., her...

Philippines: Sara Duterte Clarifies Her Relationship With Bongbong Marcos
19 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said she has never been friends with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., her running mate in the 2022 elections. In an interview with reporters, Duterte explained that they only met when they became running mates and that they had no previous relationship. However, she said she has close ties with Marcos’ sister, Senator Imee Marcos, who has known her since 2012. Duterte also alluded to her recent resignation as secretary of the Department of Education, attributing it to budget issues controlled by other officials. The news was reported by United News. The Marcos-Duterte tandem, known as Uniteam, won the 2022 elections with a large popular consensus.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
news was reported by United News vice president her running mate Filippine
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza