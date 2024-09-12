Philippines: Sara Duterte Ready to Work Without Budget for Office of the Vice President

September 11, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said her office is ready to operate without a budget, in response to discussions about defunding the Office of the Vice President (OVP). Duterte has called for a budget of 2.037 billion pesos for 2025, but said her office’s operations are small and manageable even with a reduced budget. The Vice President skipped House hearings on the budget, citing political attacks as the reason for her absence, The Philippine Star reported. The OVP has been under scrutiny in Congress, especially after Duterte’s break with the Marcos administration.