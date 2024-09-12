Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Sara Duterte Ready to Work Without Budget for Office of the Vice President

September 11, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said her office is ready to operate without a budget, in response to discussions about...

Philippines: Sara Duterte Ready to Work Without Budget for Office of the Vice President
12 settembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said her office is ready to operate without a budget, in response to discussions about defunding the Office of the Vice President (OVP). Duterte has called for a budget of 2.037 billion pesos for 2025, but said her office’s operations are small and manageable even with a reduced budget. The Vice President skipped House hearings on the budget, citing political attacks as the reason for her absence, The Philippine Star reported. The OVP has been under scrutiny in Congress, especially after Duterte’s break with the Marcos administration.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reduced budget vicepresidente vice president budget
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza