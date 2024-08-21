Philippines: Sara Duterte rules out 2028 presidential bid

August 20, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said she has no plans to run for president in 2028 and is not worried about possible impeachment by the House of Representatives. During a press conference, she defended her office's 2025 budget, highlighting an 8.05 percent increase from the previous year. Duterte said her priority remains the completion of development projects in the regions of Mindanao, Visayas, and Luzon. Rep. Erwin Tulfo confirmed that there are no current plans to impeach her, The Manila Times reported. Sara Duterte is the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte and served as mayor of Davao City before becoming vice president.