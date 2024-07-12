Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Sara Duterte will not participate in SONA, proclaims herself 'designated survivor'

July 11, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announced that she will not attend President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s third state of the nation...

Philippines: Sara Duterte will not participate in SONA, proclaims herself 'designated survivor'
July 11, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announced that she will not attend President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s third state of the nation address (SONA) on July 22, declaring herself a 'designated survivor'. The statement sparked criticism from both majority and opposition politicians, who considered his statement inappropriate. House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez respected Duterte's decision, while stressing the importance of unity among the country's leaders. The news was reported by the Manila Standard. Duterte, who recently left his role as Education Secretary and vice president of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, has not yet formally notified his absence.

