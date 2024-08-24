Philippines: Sara Duterte's Book Controversy and Request for Public Funds

August 23, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has requested 10 million pesos to print 200,000 copies of her children's book, 'Isang Kaibigan,' sparking controversy among teachers and politicians. Jonathan Geronimo, vice president of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, criticized the request, noting that many students do not have access to the necessary textbooks. The book, which tells the story of the friendship between an owl and a parrot, has been defended by the Vice President's office as an initiative to promote reading among young people. However, the lack of adequate resources for teaching materials in public schools has raised questions about the use of public funds, inquirer.net reported. Duterte's request has also been the subject of debate in the Senate, where she has been accused of politicizing budget discussions.