Philippines: Scandal involving Shiela Guo and Cassandra Ong embroils Senate

August 23, 2024_ Shiela Guo, identified as Zhang Meir, is at the center of a Philippine Senate investigation into offshore gaming operations in the country. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed her identity during a press conference, while Cassandra Ong, her business partner and sister of former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, has been the subject of legal disputes. Both women are scheduled for a public hearing on August 27, where they will have to answer questions about their alleged illicit activities. The source of this information is inquirer.net. Former Mayor Alice Guo was recently removed from office and charged with involvement in illegal activities related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos), an industry that has raised concerns about its legality and transparency.