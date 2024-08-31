Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Secret Passages, Weapons Discovered in KoJC Compound in Davao City

31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
August 30, 2024_ Police have discovered intricate passages, explosives, and deadly weapons inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City as they continue their search for its leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. In a press conference, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. showed videos revealing the intricacies of the structures in the 30-hectare compound. Abalos confirmed the presence of a secret passage leading to another room and at least 42 buildings inside the compound. This was reported by manilatimes.net. The Kingdom of Jesus Christ is a religious organization founded by Quiboloy, who is known for his controversial statements and investigations into alleged crimes.

