Philippines: Security measures tightened for Marcos' speech

July 19, 2024_ For the first time, police will use anti-drone rifles to ensure security of the House of Representatives in Quezon City, where President Marcos will deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday. The Quezon City Police District has purchased three state-of-the-art anti-drone rifles, capable of shooting down military-grade drones, said QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan. A 10 kilometer no-fly zone will be established around the Batasang Pambansa complex, and any drones spotted will be shot down or disabled. Maranan clarified that there are no imminent threats to the SONA and that the acquisition of the anti-drone rifles is a precautionary measure. The Philippine Star reports it. Additionally, Metro Manila police will be on full alert and a three-day firearms ban will be imposed in the region.