Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Philippines: Seismic activity at Kanlaon volcano increases with high gas emissions

November 10, 2024_ Kanlaon Volcano in the Philippines continues to emit high concentrations of gas, with a current average of 4,299 tons per day,...

November 10, 2024_ Kanlaon Volcano in the Philippines continues to emit high concentrations of gas, with a current average of 4,299 tons per day, following a phreatic eruption on June 3, 2024. In recent days, the volcano has recorded 28 ash emission events, with columns reaching heights of 800 meters. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has warned that the alert level remains at 2, indicating increased volcanic activity and potential future eruptions. Nearby residents have been advised to avoid the four-kilometer permanent danger zone and be alert for possible mudflows. The news is reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. Local authorities have issued safety advisories to manage the health risks associated with volcanic ashfall.

