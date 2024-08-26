Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Senate Addresses Health Challenges and Role of PhilHealth

August 25, 2024_ The Philippine Senate recently discussed the country’s health issues, with a focus on the role of the Philippine Health Insurance...

August 25, 2024_ The Philippine Senate recently discussed the country’s health issues, with a focus on the role of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) during a hearing chaired by the Chairwoman of the Health Committee. Among the topics discussed were the call for the use of unspent funds to improve health care and criticism of policies that penalize low-income patients. Efforts to improve health infrastructure and ensure equitable access to care for all citizens were also highlighted. This was reported by tribune.net.ph. The Senate continues to work to ensure that health funds are used effectively to support Filipinos in need.

