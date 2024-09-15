Philippines: Senator Hontiveros Criticizes Request for Quiboloy's Hospital Detention

September 14, 2024_ Senator Risa Hontiveros has expressed her opposition to the request for hospital detention filed by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who is accused of serious crimes such as human trafficking and child abuse. Hontiveros called Quiboloy “privileged” to believe he deserves special treatment while facing serious charges in courts in Pasig and Quezon City. The senator stressed that all accused must be treated equally, regardless of their social status or connections. Quiboloy is currently being held at the Philippine National Police Custody Center in Camp Crame. The Philippine Star reported this. Quiboloy is a well-known pastor and religious leader in the Philippines, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, who has drawn attention for his legal controversies and claims of having divine powers.